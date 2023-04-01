Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan named his 3 overseas choices but forgot the name of his fourth player, Sikandar Raza.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video
IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video (Twitter:@PikachuKiBijli)

PBKS vs KKR: The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is being played in Mohali. Punjab Kings (PBKS) has posted 191/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR won the toss and chose to field first. During an interaction with commentator Murali Kartik after the toss, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgot the name of his fourth overseas player twice.

Dhawan named Sam Curran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Nathan Ellis as his overseas choices but forgot the name of his fourth player. He repeated their names and couldn't recall Sikandar Raza's name. "I [can't recall] the fourth name," he said. Karthik and everyone left giggling when Dhawan himself said, "No worries." The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below:

PBKS Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Rishi Dhawan, Taide, Matt Short, Bhatia and Rathee

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Suyash, Arora, Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer and Wiese

READ | IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary on MS Dhoni's six during CSK vs GT match goes viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.