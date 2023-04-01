IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video (Twitter:@PikachuKiBijli)

PBKS vs KKR: The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is being played in Mohali. Punjab Kings (PBKS) has posted 191/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR won the toss and chose to field first. During an interaction with commentator Murali Kartik after the toss, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgot the name of his fourth overseas player twice.

Dhawan named Sam Curran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Nathan Ellis as his overseas choices but forgot the name of his fourth player. He repeated their names and couldn't recall Sikandar Raza's name. "I [can't recall] the fourth name," he said. Karthik and everyone left giggling when Dhawan himself said, "No worries." The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below:

PBKS Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Rishi Dhawan, Taide, Matt Short, Bhatia and Rathee

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Suyash, Arora, Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer and Wiese

READ | IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary on MS Dhoni's six during CSK vs GT match goes viral