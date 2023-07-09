Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050967
HomeCricket

Pakistan threatens to withdraw from ODI World Cup 2023 if...

This monumental match is set to take place at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

Pakistan threatens to withdraw from ODI World Cup 2023 if...
Pakistan Cricket Team (Image Source- Twitter)

Pakistan's Sports Minister, Ehsaan Mazari, has issued a stern warning to India, stating that if India decides not to participate in the Asia Cup held in Pakistan, his country will retaliate by withdrawing from the 2023 World Cup in India.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Mazari, who oversees the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed his personal opinion on the matter. He emphasized that if India insists on playing their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, Pakistan will demand the same for their World Cup matches in India.

This statement comes as a response to the establishment of a high-profile committee by Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, which is tasked with evaluating the nation's participation in the upcoming World Cup hosted by India. The committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, aims to provide recommendations to the Prime Minister, who also serves as the patron-in-chief of the PCB.

cre_Trending

Although the exact schedule for the Asia Cup has yet to be announced, it is believed that the event will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Reports suggest that India may play all their matches in Sri Lanka, a concept that Mazari opposes, asserting Pakistan's right to host all the matches on its soil.

Mazari expressed his bewilderment regarding India's reluctance to play cricket in Pakistan, accusing the Indian government of politicizing sports. He highlighted instances of other Indian sports teams visiting Pakistan, including a baseball contingent and a bridge team, underscoring the need for cricket tours to resume between the two nations.

In addressing the concerns regarding security, Mazari swiftly dismissed them as baseless, highlighting the fact that both the New Zealand and England cricket teams had recently undertaken tours in Pakistan, where they were provided with top-tier security arrangements, even at the presidential level. Additionally, he emphasized the successful hosting of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which boasted the participation of numerous foreign players.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has firmly urged Pakistan to uphold its commitment to the participation agreement for the highly esteemed World Cup, expressing unwavering confidence that the nation will indeed be present in India for this prestigious tournament.

READ| '8 years and counting': Virat Kohli sweats it out at gym ahead of Test series against West Indies - See pics

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.