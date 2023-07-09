Search icon
'8 years and counting': Virat Kohli sweats it out at gym ahead of Test series against West Indies - See pics

The upcoming Test series in the Caribbean marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

'8 years and counting': Virat Kohli sweats it out at gym ahead of Test series against West Indies - See pics
Image Source: Instagram @virat.kohli

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has been putting in the hard work ahead of the Test series against the West Indies. The 34-year-old recently shared a couple of workout photos on his official Instagram account, showcasing his impressive leg muscles. This upcoming Test series holds great importance for both India and Kohli.

Kohli, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, is widely regarded as one of the most physically fit athletes in the world. His commitment to fitness has been evident as he rarely misses matches due to any fitness issues. He religiously adheres to strict fitness standards, enabling him to sprint between the wickets, execute unexpected run-outs, and pull off breathtaking catches.

Sharing a couple of workout photos, Kohli posted the caption 'Everyday should be a leg day. 8 years and counting.'

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

While Virat Kohli has an impressive overall Test record, his performance in the Caribbean has been less than stellar. In nine matches played in the region, the right-handed batsman has only managed to average 35.62 with a total of 463 runs. However, it is important to note that Kohli has amassed a remarkable 8,479 runs in 109 matches, boasting an average of 48.73 and an impressive 28 centuries.

In his most recent Test against Australia at the Kennington Oval in the World Test Championship (WTC), Kohli's performance left much to be desired. He fell victim to an almost unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings, followed by a harmless delivery well outside off stump from Scott Boland, which he unfortunately fiddled with and ultimately walked back to the pavilion with a score of 49.

The upcoming Test series in the Caribbean marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams. The tour, set to commence on July 12th in Dominica, will kick off with the red-ball games. This series presents a fresh opportunity for Kohli and his team to showcase their skills and make a strong start in the championship.

READ| 'If you have a captain like him, you get emboldened': Mohammad Kaif on the best captain he played under

