PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match in Multan

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

Pakistan and England players prepare for 2nd Test in Multan

After playing out one of the most thrilling Test matches of recent times, Pakistan and England gear up to lock horns once again in the 2nd Test at Multan. Ben Stokes' England won the previous Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and Babar Azam's Pakistan will surely try to level the series. 

As many as four England batsmen smashed centuries on Day 1 of the previous Test, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook's heroics helping the Three Lions reach 657 runs in their first innings. 

Pakistan also roared back into the contest by smashing 579 runs courtesy of centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, but England showed brave character when they declared their second innings at 264/7, and still managed to restrict the home side below the required target, minutes before the match was due to be declared a draw. 

After winning the first Test, Stokes said that he has 'no interest' playing for a draw, and a similar 'all in or nothing' approach would be expected from the visitors, while Babar and Co will eye revenge. 

Dream11 Prediction – PAK vs ENG 2nd Test match

Keeper –  Ollie Pope

Batsmen – Harry Brook (vc), Babar Azam, Joe Root (c), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders – Ben Stokes

Bowlers –  Mark Wood, Naseem Shah, James Anderson, Zahid

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood

England: Harry Brook, Jacks, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes(C), Ben Duckett, Mark Wood, James Anderson, MJ Leach, Ollie Robinson

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test My Dream11 team

Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Naseem Shah, James Anderson, Zahid

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Match Details

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST from Friday, December 9-13 at Multan. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website. 

