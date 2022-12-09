IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India W vs Australia W 1st T20I match in Mumbai

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I

India Women will host Australia Women in the opening T20I of the five-match series at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Friday (December 9).

After winning the 2022 Asia Cup in October, the Indian Women's team returns to international action. Australia, the top-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings last played international cricket in August, when they won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a dominant win over India in the final.

Alyssa Healy, Australia's standout wicketkeeper batter, has been named the team's new captain. They have won four of their last five Twenty20 Internationals against India and are favourites to win this one as well.

In 2022, India played an excellent brand of T20 cricket. The Women in Blue finished second at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and went on to win an ODI series in England. In the three-match T20 series, India also thrashed Sri Lanka. Their only defeat came in the shortest format versus England. Apart from that, India has done well. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are leading the charge.

Match Details-

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I

Date & Time: December 9, 7:00 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy

Batters – Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Monney, Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders – Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Renuka Thakur, Schutt, King, Jess Jonassen

My Dream11 Team - IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I

Alyssa Healy, S Mandhana, J Rodrigues, BL Mooney, EA Perry, DB Sharma, A Gardner, A Sutherland, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad, JL Jonassen

