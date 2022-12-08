Search icon
ENG vs PAK: Gunshots heard in Multan near England team hotel ahead of 2nd Test

England players are apparently being protected at the presidential level on their current tour of Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

England cricket team

Gunshots were allegedly heard in Multan on Thursday, where Ben Stokes' England team is preparing for the second Test match against hosts Pakistan. Stokes-led England defeated Pakistan in the series opener in Rawalpindi, their first visit to the Asian country in 17 years. 

The team led by Ollie Robinson defeated Pakistan by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

According to the PA NEWS AGENCY in Pakistan, bullets were fired approximately 1 kilometre away from the hotel where both the England and Pakistan teams are staying in Multan. It has since been revealed that the event was a gang feud, and four people have been arrested.

Before England team left the hotel for training at the Multan Stadium, gunshots were heard. England players are apparently being protected at the presidential level on their current tour of Pakistan. The shocking incident had no effect on England's preparation plans for the second Test, according to the report.

Tight security has been in place throughout the series, with roads totally closed when the two teams travel to and from the stadium, with police escorting the teams.

England's visit is a significant step toward international cricket returning to Pakistan after nearly a decade of almost no top team visiting Pakistan shores following a devastating terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus on the third day of the second Test match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in 2009. 

Australia visited Pakistan earlier this year for a multi-format series, their first visit to the nation since 1998.

Last year, New Zealand shocked the world by cancelling a series just minutes before the opening ODI, citing security concerns. The Black Caps will visit Pakistan twice in the coming months. 

Pakistan is set to host the Asia Cup in 2023 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. However, BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah declared that the Asia Cup will be held in a neutral location.

