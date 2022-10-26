NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match 21, T20 World Cup 2022

Source: BlackCaps (Twitter)

New Zealand are set to lock horns with Afghanistan in match 21 of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 group A match on Wednesday. It will be the second match of the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with England taking on Ireland in the earlier fixture.

Seeking their first win of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan will be under pressure, but they will be content with their performance having pushed England all the way in their previous fixture.

The Kiwis meanwhile defeated Australia by 89 runs and boosted their net run rate, but they will be looking to keep that winning momentum going. All other teams have opened their accounts in this group, barring Afghanistan and Ireland, both of whom will be hoping to dish out an upset.

Dream11 Prediction – NZ vs AFG, match 21 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi (C), Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Rashid-Khan (VC), Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 26 at the MCG in Melbourne. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.