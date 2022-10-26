T20 World Cup: Team India not happy with food served at SCG ahead of NED clash, players boycott lunch at ground

India will take on Netherlands in their second Super 12 match at SCG on October 27.

The Indian players boycotted the lunch following their optional training session on Tuesday afternoon because it was cold and inadequate, the Indian Express reported. The dressing room menu consisted of fruits, falafel, and 'make your own sandwich,' which did not appeal to the players, who voiced their discontent to the relevant official at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda attended an optional session, as did the support personnel. After the Pakistan game in Melbourne on Sunday, the team management rested Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh.

"The food was not up to the mark. We can't have a sandwich after a practice session," The Indian Express quoted a member of the Indian squad as saying.

A few players ate falafel on the field, while the remainder chose to eat at the hotel.

Meanwhile, India will relax ahead of their match against the Netherlands. ICC has agreed to host India's practice session in Blacktown, 42 kilometres away, but the squad does not want to go that far.

On Thursday, the SCG will host a doubleheader. South Africa will play Bangladesh in the day, followed by India's match against the Dutch in the evening. According to the ICC's schedule, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands will hold practice sessions at the SCG on Wednesday.

During the 2021 tour of Australia, the Indian team set up camp at Blacktown after staying at Olympic Park. The team, however, did not want to travel such a long distance on the eve of the game.

The ICC distributes and approves the schedules to all participating teams well in advance. However, it is up to the various teams to decide whether or not to stick to the timetable before each game. However, unless there is an unanticipated occurrence during the competition, the ICC does not change the schedule at the last minute.

