ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20

ENG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

On Wednesday, England will face Ireland in their next T20 World Cup 2022 match. Firm-favourites In their first game, England defeated Afghanistan by a shaky 5-wicket margin. While their bowling was excellent, their hitters did not appear convincing. With the net run rate expected to play a significant role in the semifinal equation, the English team will try to dominate their opponents.

Ireland, on the other hand had a wake-up call in their first Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka. In their first game, they were defeated by the Asian champions by 9 wickets. The Irish will now be eager to retaliate by putting up a better fight this time.

Match Details

England vs Ireland, (T20 World Cup Match 20)

Date & Time: Wednesday, 26 October, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Key Players to Watch/Key Stats

England:

Alex Hales’ experience in Australia will be key for England. He will be seeking to improve on his T20 record at the MCG: 10 inns, 201 runs, avg. 22.33, SR 130.52.

Jos Buttler has struck 117 runs in three matches at the MCG at an average of 39.00 and strike rate of 112.50. Buttler recently smashed 150 runs in the three-match series against Australia at an average of 75.00 and strike rate of 174.41.

Ben Stokes has been bowling nicely (2/19 vs Afghanistan). Expect the all-rounder to hit the MCG pitch hard, forcing the Irish batsmen to hit square. However, the spotlight is on Stokes’ batting, as he averages just 25.10 in 32 innings at number four in all T20s.

Ireland:

Paul Stirling hit a memorable century (142) in his last international against England, an ODI back in 2020. Andy Balbirnie (113*) hit a century in the same game against an attack that featured David Willey, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Curtis Campher who hit a memorable 72* two games ago vs Scotland, also had a good ODI series against England in 2020. The all-rounder struck 127 runs, and was dismissed just once. He also took five wickets.

George Dockrell is the only Ireland player to average above 30 in T20Is this year. He has struck 409 runs at an average of 34.08 and impressive strike rate of 141.03.

Dream11 Prediction – ENG vs IRE, Match 20 of T20 World Cup 2022

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Alex Hales, Harry Tector, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Simi Singh, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Josh Little, Mark Wood

ENG vs IRE My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler (c), G Dockrell, Alex Hales, D Malan, H Tector, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, C Campher, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, J Little

READ| AUS vs SL: Aaron Finch bows to Marcus Stoinis after his explosive match-winning knock