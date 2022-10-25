ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

ENG vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

On Wednesday, England will face Ireland in their next T20 World Cup 2022 match. Firm-favourites In their first game, England defeated Afghanistan by a shaky 5-wicket margin. While their bowling was excellent, their hitters did not appear convincing. With the net run rate expected to play a significant role in the semifinal equation, the English team will try to dominate their opponents.

Ireland, on the other hand had a wake-up call in their first Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka. In their first game, they were defeated by the Asian champions by 9 wickets. The Irish will now be eager to retaliate by putting up a better fight this time.

Match Details

England vs Ireland, (T20 World Cup Match 20)

Date & Time: Wednesday, 26 October, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Key Players to Watch/Key Stats

England:

Alex Hales’ experience in Australia will be key for England. He will be seeking to improve on his T20 record at the MCG: 10 inns, 201 runs, avg. 22.33, SR 130.52.

Jos Buttler has struck 117 runs in three matches at the MCG at an average of 39.00 and strike rate of 112.50. Buttler recently smashed 150 runs in the three-match series against Australia at an average of 75.00 and strike rate of 174.41.

Ben Stokes has been bowling nicely (2/19 vs Afghanistan). Expect the all-rounder to hit the MCG pitch hard, forcing the Irish batsmen to hit square. However, the spotlight is on Stokes’ batting, as he averages just 25.10 in 32 innings at number four in all T20s.

Ireland:

Paul Stirling hit a memorable century (142) in his last international against England, an ODI back in 2020. Andy Balbirnie (113*) hit a century in the same game against an attack that featured David Willey, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Curtis Campher who hit a memorable 72* two games ago vs Scotland, also had a good ODI series against England in 2020. The all-rounder struck 127 runs, and was dismissed just once. He also took five wickets.

George Dockrell is the only Ireland player to average above 30 in T20Is this year. He has struck 409 runs at an average of 34.08 and impressive strike rate of 141.03.

ENG vs IRE Pitch Report:

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch often offers an excellent balance between bat and ball throughout the game. The pacers might get some healthy carry and bounce here, especially in the initial stages of the match. However, spinners’ role could be limited at this venue considering the track and records of this venue. Another similar behavior from the pitch is anticipated here.

ENG vs IRE Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 16°C on the

matchday with 80% humidity and 6-8 km/hr wind speed. There is 61% chance of precipitation during the game.

ENG vs IRE Probable XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie ©, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

