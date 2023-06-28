'No communication from BCCI': Snubbed Indian star on non-selection in Test squad for West Indies tour

File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies. However, this announcement left numerous fans and former cricketers disheartened as they noticed the absence of some exceptional First-Class performers. Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Priyank Panchal, who were highly anticipated to be included, were unfortunately overlooked.

Surprisingly, the selectors have not provided any public explanation for the absence of these talented players. In fact, Easwaran himself confirmed that he has not received any communication from the board regarding this matter.

"No, I have not had any communication thus far," Easwaran told Sportstar when asked if anyone from BCCI has reached out to discuss areas of improvement.

When questioned about aspects of his game that he can enhance, the Bengal batter acknowledged that there will always be room for improvement, even if he gets selected.

"That is there, irrespective of whether I get picked or not. I want to get better as a cricketer. I want to raise the bar every single day and get better. Selection is something which is not in my hands but improving every day is something I can work on to contribute more to my team, whichever team I play for, be it club, state, India A, East Zone or the Indian team. The thought process has always been that, I just want to focus on that. I just don't want to give up. I just want to keep focusing on getting better," he said.

The 27-year-old cricketer is poised to captain the East Zone team in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from June 28 to July 16. With great anticipation, he aims to deliver an outstanding performance during the tournament, with the ultimate goal of catching the attention of the national selectors and securing a position in the senior team.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

