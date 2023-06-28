Search icon
Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow hilariously takes down 'just stop oil' protestors at Lord's - Watch

The incident took place at the beginning of the day's play in the second Ashes Test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow hilariously takes down 'just stop oil' protestors at Lord's - Watch
The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's was momentarily disrupted when two protestors stormed the pitch, splattering orange power paint across the ground. Commentators speculated that these individuals were affiliated with the Just Stop Oil movement, known for their previous acts of protest. 

The unexpected intrusion left spectators in awe as England's wicket-keeper, Jonny Bairstow, took matters into his own hands and physically removed one of the protestors from the field. Bairstow's valiant effort resulted in some paint staining his kit, prompting him to hastily retreat to the dressing room for a change. Meanwhile, the diligent ground staff swiftly restored the pitch to its pristine condition, allowing the match to resume seamlessly.

When Bairstow made his way back to the pitch, he received a round of applause from both the England and Australia cricketers.

England's captain, Ben Stokes, won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Ashes Test at Lords on Wednesday, while Australia brought Mitchell Starc back into their side.

The overcast and humid conditions, along with a pitch that had a green tinge, promised to assist England's fast bowlers as they aimed to even the five-match series at 1-1.

Australia entered the match with high spirits after their thrilling two-wicket victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
First-image
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile gives Yash Chopra vibes, fans call Ranveer-Alia Bhatt new 'SRK-Kajol'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

