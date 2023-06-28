Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow hilariously takes down 'just stop oil' protestors at Lord's - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's was momentarily disrupted when two protestors stormed the pitch, splattering orange power paint across the ground. Commentators speculated that these individuals were affiliated with the Just Stop Oil movement, known for their previous acts of protest.

The unexpected intrusion left spectators in awe as England's wicket-keeper, Jonny Bairstow, took matters into his own hands and physically removed one of the protestors from the field. Bairstow's valiant effort resulted in some paint staining his kit, prompting him to hastily retreat to the dressing room for a change. Meanwhile, the diligent ground staff swiftly restored the pitch to its pristine condition, allowing the match to resume seamlessly.

Watch:

Bairstow picking up a pitch invader#Ashes pic.twitter.com/vCWCkXb3IA — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 28, 2023

When Bairstow made his way back to the pitch, he received a round of applause from both the England and Australia cricketers.

England's captain, Ben Stokes, won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Ashes Test at Lords on Wednesday, while Australia brought Mitchell Starc back into their side.

The overcast and humid conditions, along with a pitch that had a green tinge, promised to assist England's fast bowlers as they aimed to even the five-match series at 1-1.

Australia entered the match with high spirits after their thrilling two-wicket victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

