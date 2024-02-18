Twitter
Nicholas Pooran guides MI Emirates to maiden ILT20 title with 45-run victory over Dubai Capitals

In the final of the 2nd edition of the ILT20, Mumbai Indians Emirates defeated Dubai Capitals by 45 runs to clinch their maiden title on February 18 (Saturday).

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 08:41 AM IST

MI Emirates, captained by Nicholas Pooran, clinched their inaugural ILT20 title with a commanding 45-run triumph over Dubai Capitals in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 17. Choosing to field after winning the toss, Dubai Capitals faced an electrifying start from MI Emirates' openers Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera, who scored aggressively in the powerplay, reaching 72 runs after six overs. Zahir Khan's early breakthrough removed Waseem, but Andre Fletcher continued the onslaught.

At the halfway mark, MI Emirates stood at 97/1, with Sikandar Raza dismissing Perera. Fletcher and Pooran navigated the middle overs cautiously, taking calculated risks. Fletcher reached his half-century with a flurry of boundaries and sixes but was later dismissed by Olly Stone. Pooran, however, unleashed a spectacular finish, smashing sixes, including a 110m monster hit off Jason Holder. MI Emirates concluded their innings at an imposing 208/3, with Pooran unbeaten on 57 off 27 balls.

In the run chase, Dubai Capitals faced early setbacks, losing Leu du Plooy to Akeal Hosein's lbw for a duck. Tom Abell struggled, dropping twice, but eventually succumbed to Muhammat Khan's slower delivery. Despite some resistance from Tom Banton and Sam Billings, Viyaskanth dismissed Banton off a wide ball. Pooran completed an easy stumping. The opener scored 35 runs from 20 balls. 

Billings tried to get the run chase back on track but Raza faltered. He became Viyaskanth's second victim of the evening after scoring just 10 runs from 13 balls. Although Billings tried to stabilize the innings, Salamkheil dismissed him for 40 runs. Holder's late efforts were in vain as Boult's crucial wickets in the penultimate over secured MI Emirates' victory with Dubai Capitals posting 163/7, falling short by 45 runs.

