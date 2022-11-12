Search icon
'Need more multi-dimensional players like him': Sanjay Bangar heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar, according to Bangar, has evolved into an all-rounder after previously being recognized exclusively for his strokes over fine leg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

File Photo

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has lauded Suryakumar Yadav, claiming that he will change Indian T20 cricket. Suryakumar scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68 for India in the T20 World Cup.

According to Bangar, while speaking to Star Sports, Suryakumar will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket, and the management will need to discover more multi-dimensional players like him.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10,” said Bangar.

The former India all-rounder believes players like Suryakumar will be encouraged, and he considers himself to be an inspirational figure.

“Players who can target both sides of the wickets with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep and find unconventional pockets. I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration, and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead,” Bangar added.

Suryakumar, according to Bangar, has evolved into an all-rounder after previously being recognized exclusively for his strokes over fine leg.

“He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased,” said Bangar.

Suryakumar's heroics, however, were in vain as India succumbed to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will now face England in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

