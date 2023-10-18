Mumbai Indians parts ways with bowling coach Shane Bond ahead of IPL 2024

The Kiwi legend has had the privilege of collaborating with renowned cricket icons Mahela Jayawardene and Mark Boucher during his tenure with MI.

Shane Bond, the former New Zealand speedster, will be parting ways with the Mumbai Indians as their bowling coach, as announced by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Wednesday, October 18. Bond expressed his gratitude towards the players he has worked with over the years and the cherished memories they have created together.

For the past eight years, Bond has been serving as the Mumbai Indians bowling coach, playing a pivotal role in the development of talented players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Arshad Khan, and many others. Under his guidance, the franchise has achieved remarkable success, clinching four IPL trophies.

Additionally, the former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer extended his appreciation to the Ambani family for providing him with the opportunity to work alongside exceptionally gifted cricketers.

"I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well," Bond as quoted by the official website.

In Bond's final season with the five-time champions, they showcased a remarkable improvement compared to their last-place finish in the 2022 edition. Although they fell short in the playoffs against the formidable Gujarat Titans, their performance was commendable. Bond's journey with the Mumbai Indians commenced in 2015, witnessing the franchise's triumph that year. Subsequently, they clinched titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020, solidifying their dominance.

