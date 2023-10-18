PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

The World Cup hosts, India, dominated Pakistan, winning by 7 wickets and extending their winning streak over their bitter rivals in the tournament.

Days after Babar Azam and his team failed to break the ICC World Cup curse against Team India in the 50-over spectacle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint regarding 'inappropriate conduct' directed towards members of the Pakistani cricket team during the highly anticipated match on Tuesday. On Sunday, the long-standing rivals India and Pakistan resumed their epic rivalry on the grandest stage of them all.

The World Cup hosts, India, dominated Pakistan, winning by 7 wickets and extending their winning streak over their bitter rivals in the tournament. Following the intense clash between India and Pakistan, team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur, spoke out about the crowd's behavior at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Just two days after India's comfortable victory over Babar's men, the top cricket board of Pakistan lodged another formal protest with the ICC, this time concerning the delays in issuing visas for Pakistani journalists. Earlier, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf expressed serious concerns over the visa delays for Pakistani fans and journalists attending the World Cup.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB Media said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.



The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 17, 2023

Multiple reports have indicated that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan faced verbal harassment from fans during the twelfth match of the ICC World Cup 2023, which took place between India and Pakistan at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium. It has been reported that several fans repeatedly shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as Rizwan was making his way back to the pavilion in the world's largest cricket stadium. The circulation of a viral video capturing Rizwan's walk back to the pavilion has ignited a significant discussion on various social media platforms.

The official response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally arrived, following the recovery of several members of the Pakistani squad from fever in Bengaluru. Babar Azam's Pakistan side is set to face Australia in their upcoming World Cup fixture, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Friday.

"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," PCB's media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi told PTI.