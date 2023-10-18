Headlines

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

'Ajeeb si betaabi': Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post for son after divorce with Aesha Mukerji

NEET success story: Meet doctor who appeared in NEET with daughter, both cleared the exam but with a twist

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

Navratri 2023: Health benefits of Chaura (dry dates)

Cheapest Mercedes-Benz powered SUV, Mahindra Thar rival

8 Foods, drinks to avoid if you have high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

HomeCricket

Cricket

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

The World Cup hosts, India, dominated Pakistan, winning by 7 wickets and extending their winning streak over their bitter rivals in the tournament.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after Babar Azam and his team failed to break the ICC World Cup curse against Team India in the 50-over spectacle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint regarding 'inappropriate conduct' directed towards members of the Pakistani cricket team during the highly anticipated match on Tuesday. On Sunday, the long-standing rivals India and Pakistan resumed their epic rivalry on the grandest stage of them all.

The World Cup hosts, India, dominated Pakistan, winning by 7 wickets and extending their winning streak over their bitter rivals in the tournament. Following the intense clash between India and Pakistan, team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur, spoke out about the crowd's behavior at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Just two days after India's comfortable victory over Babar's men, the top cricket board of Pakistan lodged another formal protest with the ICC, this time concerning the delays in issuing visas for Pakistani journalists. Earlier, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf expressed serious concerns over the visa delays for Pakistani fans and journalists attending the World Cup.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB Media said in a statement.

Multiple reports have indicated that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan faced verbal harassment from fans during the twelfth match of the ICC World Cup 2023, which took place between India and Pakistan at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium. It has been reported that several fans repeatedly shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as Rizwan was making his way back to the pavilion in the world's largest cricket stadium. The circulation of a viral video capturing Rizwan's walk back to the pavilion has ignited a significant discussion on various social media platforms.

The official response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally arrived, following the recovery of several members of the Pakistani squad from fever in Bengaluru. Babar Azam's Pakistan side is set to face Australia in their upcoming World Cup fixture, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Friday.

"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," PCB's media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi told PTI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli's integral role in securing cricket's spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

‘Cash for query’ claims against Mahua Moitra: BJP’s bribe allegations on TMC MP, demands of probe

Delhi seeks 'sister city' agreement with Brisbane in Australia

New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE