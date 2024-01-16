Headlines

MS Dhoni's insightful advice that transformed Shivam Dube's career

Shivam Dube's career resurrected ever since he was roped in by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Aditya Bhatia

Jan 16, 2024

Established as the premier six-hitter in the Indian cricket team, Shivam Dube solidified his claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, captivating fans and experts alike with back-to-back half-centuries in the initial T20Is against Afghanistan. Regarded as one of the most potent strikers, particularly against spinners, Dube showcased his prowess by effortlessly dispatching the Afghan spin attack for scintillating fifties in the first two T20 Internationals.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings in his recent heroics, Dube shared the specific advice that proved to be a game-changer. Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund, during a conversation on Jio Cinema, revealed that Dhoni counseled Dube to refrain from attacking short deliveries a straightforward yet impactful tip that significantly transformed the left-handed batter's performance.

In a post-match interview after the second T20I, Dube shed light on his preparation and current approach to the game, emphasizing his focus on the present moment. Reflecting on his unbeaten 63 off 32 balls in the second T20I, where he played a pivotal role in chasing down a target of 173 with 26 balls to spare, Dube expressed gratitude for the natural talent he possesses and the extensive work he has put into enhancing various aspects of his game.

Addressing the challenge of facing short deliveries, especially against fast bowlers in the IPL, Dube admitted vulnerability in the past and highlighted the substantial effort invested in rectifying this aspect of his game. He mentioned working extensively with side arms but emphasized that the key transformation was in his mindset.

Attributing a significant portion of his improvement to the guidance and support from Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni, Dube credited them for bringing out the best in him. He specifically mentioned the encouragement received from figures like Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey, who instilled faith in his abilities.

When discussing his role as a finisher, Dube outlined his focus on taking on spinners to boost the strike rate. Inspired by the calm and composed demeanor of MS Dhoni in similar situations, the Mumbai all-rounder expressed his commitment to following a similar approach in his innings.

