Michael Vaughan dismissed Sachin, then asked for his autograph later - Here's what happened

England great Michael Vaughan had various standout moments in his career, one of which has to be when the English batsman bowled out Sachin Tendulkar. The master blaster was struggling for form in the Test series between India and England in 2002. Vaughan held various records with the bat, and he also took 22 wickets in his career, but Tendulkar's wicket has to be one of the biggest of them all.

Recently, Vaughan also revealed an interesting story after dismissing the master blaster in Nottingham.

"Well, you know, Sachin was struggling for form. I thought I would just throw one out there. The ball before, he had wacked me through extra cover so I thought I'll bowl this a bit high, wide and slower. Just bowled it in the rough and hit the top of off stump. Still got it, got the ball signed by Sachin," said Vaughan on Fox Cricket.

Those who saw Vaughan dismissing Sachin must have been deceived into believing that a spinner was bowling at the time, such a fine delivery it was. Vaughan came up with a delivery that turned sharply and struck the top off the stump as Sachin went for an expansive cover drive.

Earlier, Team India were reduced to 11/2 when Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid wove together a brilliant 163-run stand to stage a massive comeback. The master blaster was just 8 runs shy of his century when Vaughan sent him packing.

The Englishman also revealed the circumstances of how he walked into the Indian dressing room asked Sachin to sign the ball afterwards.

"Sourav (the then Indian captain) was given a debrief. I asked him if I could come in. Sachin was on the left so I just snuck in and said 'If you don't mind, can you just sign it? Straightway he did and said cheers. Slightly fortunate I must admit. I think he was batting on 90 at that time," stated Vaughan.