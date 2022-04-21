MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

MI vs CSK

The all-important clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be taking place on Thursday when two bottom-placed sides Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other in the 33rd match of the cash-rich tournament.

While the Ravindra Jadeja-led side at least has one victory in their kitty, the Mumbai franchise under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has lost six back-to-back games.

MI is only the only team to not win a match in the tournament so far. They had lost the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs after failing to chase a target of 200 runs.

READ | 'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive

As for CSK, they, on the other hand, had won their first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but, their bowlers again failed to defend the total against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous match after the latter side had chased the target of 170 runs in 19.5 overs and won the match by 3 wickets.

Dream11 Prediction – MI vs CSK – IPL 2022

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Jaydev Unadkat, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings​ Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

MI vs CSK My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jaydev Unadkat, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings​​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma.