Meet Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja to whom he dedicated CSK's 1st win of IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings finally picked up their first win of IPL 2022 on Tuesday as they defeated RCB. After the match, Jadeja dedicated the win to his wife, Rivaba Jadeja and all his team members. But do you know who exactly is Rivaba Jadeja?
She hails from a family having a political background and is herself active in politics as well. Here's all you need to know about Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja:
1. Meet Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja
Speaking after CSK's 23-run win over RCB, Jadeja dedicated his first win as Chennai Super Kings skipper to his wife Rivaba. He said, "First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I would like to dedicate it to my wife and also the team because the first victory is always special. Previous four games, we couldn't cross the line. But as a team, we came good."
2. Rivaba Jadeja - Early life
Rivaba Jadeja was born on 5th September 1990 in Rajkot, Gujarat. Formerly known as Riva Solanki, her father Hardev Singh was a businessman and her mother Prafullaba Solanki, worked in Indian Railways. She is the niece of renowned Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki. The 32-year-old holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot.
3. Rivaba Jadeja's political career
Rivaba is still active in politics. She joined BJP in 2019, and was inducted into the party in the presence of R C Faldu, Agriculture Minister of Gujarat, and Poonam Madam, MP from Jamnagar. Before 2019, she was also heading the women's wing of Karni Sena.
4. How did Ravindra Jadeja meet Riva?
Ravindra Jadeja first met Riva Solanki at a party. She was already a good friend of Jadeja's sister Naina, and after getting to know each at the party, they soon fell in love. In February 2016, the all-rounder proposed and got engaged to his future wife at a hotel owned by Jadeja himself.
5. Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja's marriage
Shortly after their engagement, in the same year, Jadeja and Rivaba decided to take the seven vows. Their wedding was a larger than life three-day affair, which was held in Rajkot, in the presence of their family and friends. The duo are currently proud parents to a daughter Nidhyana, born in 2017.