CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022: Netizens laud Shivam Dube-Robin Uthappa's amazing power hitting

Match 22 of the IPl between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings was expected to be a close contest as both the teams are full of national and international superstars and at the midway of the innings, it looks like the stage is all set for a nail-biting finish as the Chennai Super Kings managed to post IPL 2022's highest team score of 216 for the loss of 4 wickets.

CSK was able to reach this big target with the help of 165 runs stand between the experienced right-hander Robin Uthappa and young left-handed batsman Shivam Dube. Twitter was on all praise for this power-hitting and Netizens lauded their efforts with some posts. Check out,

Dube and Robbie Anna today pic.twitter.com/rP5MxZZ73i April 12, 2022

Highest 3rd wicket Partnership in IPL:



165 : Uthappa-Dube vs RCB, 2022



157 : C White-Sangakkara vs PWI, 2012



152 : M Vijay-A Morkel vs RR, 2010



152 : B Stokes-S Samson vs MI, 2020



148 : Azhar Mahmood-S Marsh vs MI, 2013#CSKvRCB #IPL2022 — ComeOn Sports (@ComeOn_Sports) April 12, 2022

After winning the toss, RCB's skipper Faf du Plessis decided to opt to bowl first in the came and CSK had a slow start as they lost the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali within 7 overs and CSK's score was 36 at the time of Moeen Ali's wicket.

As soon as Shivam Dube came to the crease, he started to smash the ball from the word go and he was equally supported by Robin Uthappa and they both attacked the spinners of the RCB and with the help of this partnership, The Chennai Super Kings were able to set the highest team score of the season with 216 runs which included 17 sixes.