CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022: Netizens laud Shivam Dube-Robin Uthappa's amazing power hitting

Twitter is on all praise for Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa for their outstanding partnership against RCB as CSK sets the season's best target of 217

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

Match 22 of the IPl between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings was expected to be a close contest as both the teams are full of national and international superstars and at the midway of the innings, it looks like the stage is all set for a nail-biting finish as the Chennai Super Kings managed to post IPL 2022's highest team score of 216 for the loss of 4 wickets.

CSK was able to reach this big target with the help of 165 runs stand between the experienced right-hander Robin Uthappa and young left-handed batsman Shivam Dube. Twitter was on all praise for this power-hitting and Netizens lauded their efforts with some posts. Check out,

After winning the toss, RCB's skipper Faf du Plessis decided to opt to bowl first in the came and CSK had a slow start as they lost the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali within 7 overs and CSK's score was 36 at the time of Moeen Ali's wicket.

As soon as Shivam Dube came to the crease, he started to smash the ball from the word go and he was equally supported by Robin Uthappa and they both attacked the spinners of the RCB and with the help of this partnership, The Chennai Super Kings were able to set the highest team score of the season with 216 runs which included 17 sixes. 

