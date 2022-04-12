IPL 2022: Washington Sundar likely to miss the next two games for the SRH due to injury

Off-spinner Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least the next two matches for his team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2022 after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand.

The 22-year Sundar has been the only specialist spinner for the SRH so far this season. After a poor opening game where he was taken apart for 47 in three wicketless overs against Rajasthan Royals, he has bounced back to pick up 4 wickets for 63 runs across 11 overs since then. The spinner couldn't bowl his full quota of overs during his team's clash with Gujarat Titans on Monday night because of the injury.

"Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger," ESPNcricinfo quoted coach Tom Moody as saying.

"We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn`t a significant blow. I`d imagine it`d take probably a week or so to settle down," he added.

The leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and J Suchith, the left-arm spinning all-rounder, are two potential options Sunrisers can choose from. They also have Abdul Samad, one of their retention, who can bowl some part-time leg-spin.