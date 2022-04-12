IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings

In match 22 of the IPL, RCB's skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and has opted to field first. RCB made 2 changes in their team as David Willey makes way for Josh Hazelwood and Suyash Prabhudesai replaced Harshal Patel.

Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary