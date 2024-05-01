This superstar, who was replaced in Mughal-e-Azam, got addicted to alcohol, gambling; he died penniless at 42

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 10,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 48,500 off, check details

Meet Hrithik Roshan's business partner who built Rs 1,000 crore company, Saif Ali Khan is his...

Delhi school bomb threat: 'Nothing suspicious found so far,' says Minister Atishi

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 10,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 48,500 off, check details

Meet Hrithik Roshan's business partner who built Rs 1,000 crore company, Saif Ali Khan is his...

Delhi school bomb threat: 'Nothing suspicious found so far,' says Minister Atishi

9 must-watch films based on Tsunami

Dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating papaya 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

Makarand Deshpande reveals reason behind Monkey Man’s delayed India release: ‘I feel because of…’

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar, who was replaced in Mughal-e-Azam, got addicted to alcohol, gambling; he died penniless at 42

Chandra Mohan was the original choice for K. Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, his untimely death led to the film's reshooting and eventual release in 1960.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Chandra Mohan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandra Mohan, who was born on 24 July 1906, was one of the highest-paid Indian actors during the 1930s. He was known for big eyes, strong personality and of course for his work in Hindi cinema in the 1930s and 1940s. However, despite being one of the richest stars during that time, he died penniless due to his addiction to drinking and gambling. 

Today, we will take a look at his journey:

Career

Born in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chandra Mohan was recognised for his grey eyes, voice modulation, and dialogue delivery. He made his film debut in V. Shantaram's 1934 film Amrit Manthan, where his eyes featured prominently in the opening sequence. His portrayal of Rajguru earned him acclaim, establishing him as a notable villain of his time.

He portrayed Emperor Jehangir in Sohrab Modi's Pukar, Randhir Singh in Mehboob Khan's Humayun, and Seth Laxmidas in Mehboob Khan's Roti. His final roles included Rai Bahadur Dwarka Nath in Ramesh Saigal's Shaheed (1948) and the demon emperor Ravana in Rambaan (1948).

Original choice for Mughal-e-Azam

He was the original choice for K. Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, his untimely death led to the film's reshooting and eventual release in 1960. He was one of the highest-paid actors of that time, however, he got addicted to drinking and gambling. 

Death:

Chandra Mohan's life took a tragic turn as he struggled with gambling and heavy drinking, ultimately leading to his demise on 2 April 1949, at the age of 42, in his residence, Bilkha House, in Bombay. Despite his accomplishments on screen, he died penniless. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

Meet Indian-origin billionaire who married former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt, his business is...

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement