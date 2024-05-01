This superstar, who was replaced in Mughal-e-Azam, got addicted to alcohol, gambling; he died penniless at 42

Chandra Mohan, who was born on 24 July 1906, was one of the highest-paid Indian actors during the 1930s. He was known for big eyes, strong personality and of course for his work in Hindi cinema in the 1930s and 1940s. However, despite being one of the richest stars during that time, he died penniless due to his addiction to drinking and gambling.

Today, we will take a look at his journey:

Career

Born in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chandra Mohan was recognised for his grey eyes, voice modulation, and dialogue delivery. He made his film debut in V. Shantaram's 1934 film Amrit Manthan, where his eyes featured prominently in the opening sequence. His portrayal of Rajguru earned him acclaim, establishing him as a notable villain of his time.

He portrayed Emperor Jehangir in Sohrab Modi's Pukar, Randhir Singh in Mehboob Khan's Humayun, and Seth Laxmidas in Mehboob Khan's Roti. His final roles included Rai Bahadur Dwarka Nath in Ramesh Saigal's Shaheed (1948) and the demon emperor Ravana in Rambaan (1948).

Original choice for Mughal-e-Azam

He was the original choice for K. Asif's Mughal-e-Azam, his untimely death led to the film's reshooting and eventual release in 1960. He was one of the highest-paid actors of that time, however, he got addicted to drinking and gambling.

Death:

Chandra Mohan's life took a tragic turn as he struggled with gambling and heavy drinking, ultimately leading to his demise on 2 April 1949, at the age of 42, in his residence, Bilkha House, in Bombay. Despite his accomplishments on screen, he died penniless.

