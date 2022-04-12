IPL 2022: Two cops booked for bio-bubble breach and clicking pictures

Two police constables of the Mumbai police have been booked for clicking pictures inside the bio-bubble that is created for the safety of the IPL players and team management. The official said that the two constables were under the influence of Alchohol.

READ: IPL 2022: Washington Sundar likely to miss the next two games for the SRH due to injury

The Incident took place on Monday at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium, where the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad took place. the two police constables were in uniform and deployed in the stadium in the Nerul area for providing security to IPL matches, he said.

READ: IPL 2022: 'Have learnt many cricketing skills from MS Dhoni', Says Faf du Plessis ahead of RCB vs CSK match

The official also stated that "they have been booked under section 85 (1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act (behaving in a disorderly manner under influence of drink) and further probe was underway".