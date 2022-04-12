IPL 2022: Maheesh Theekshana's 4 wicket spell helps Chennai Super Kings to a comfortable 23 run victory against RCB

By the end of the 1st innings, it looked like it will take some doing from the Royal Challengers Bangalore to chase this huge target of 217 but with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis in the side, everyone thought that this match will go down to the wire but this wasn't the case.

CSK started their bowling attack with Moeen Ali's off-spin and brought Maheesh Theekshana in the 3rd over and he did strike early in his over as he took the all-important wicket of Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli too lost his wicket to the young pace bowler Mukesh Chaudhary while he was trying to play a pull shot and Anuj Rawat also lost his wicket by the end of RCB's powerplay and this dented the chase of the RCB as they were 42-3 by the end of mandatory Powerplay.

In came Suyash Prabhudesai, who was making his IPL debut and he did play some shots along with Shahbaz Ahmed and they both kept the required run rate within the reach but they both got out to Maheesh Theekshna in the 13th and 15th over with the scores of 34 and 41 respectively.

All was not over for the RCB until Dinesh Karthik was on the crease and with 71 required of the last 4 overs, Dinesh Karthik scored 23 runs in the 17th over bring and it looked like he will once again take his team over the line but he was caught out in the 18th over by Ravinder Jadeja for 34 runs in 14 deliveries leaving too much to do for the last pair of his team and Chennai Super Kings won their 1st IPL game this season by 23 runs.

RCB will now face Delhi Capitals on 16th April whereas SK will face off against Gujarat Titans in their next match which will take place on Sunday 17th April.