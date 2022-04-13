EXCLUSIVE: Is Mumbai Indians following mantra to lose initial games and then win IPL? Jasprit Bumrah says THIS

When one talks about Mumbai Indians (MI), the first that comes to mind is the word 'CHAMPION' as the side has proved on numerous occasions that they do deserve the title. The Indian Premier League (IPL)Mumbai franchise has won five titles, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have won four and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won two titles, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), apart from former team Deccan Chargers (DC), are the other teams to have won the tournament title.

Surely the Mumbai outfit is one of the most successful teams in the cash-rich tournament, especially since they have done wonders under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. However, the year 2022 has not begun well for the blue jersey team.

The side has gone on to lose all the four matches they have played so far. MI hit rock bottom after they lost to Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

However, this is not the first time Mumbai has lost four back-to-back games. In 2014, they had five successive defeats before sealing a spot in the playoffs. The side in 2015 had done the same and had lost their first four games of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Despite the losses in 2015, Mumbai Indians made sure to turn things in their favour as they were the only team in IPL history to reach the playoffs after losing their first four games of the season. Not just that, they also won the IPL title that year, defeating CSK in the final.

So is the side going to use the same mantra again as after losing back-to-back games in IPL 2022? Talking to DNA online, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah said, "This is not what we have planned. But whatever has happened in the past is in the past. Past is history. It doesn't really matter, because that was a different team, different time and different scenario. Right now we live in the present".

However, the leader of the Mumbai bowling attack did state that challenges must be faced head-on. "Yes things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and keep on finding the way. That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, we try to find solutions to the challenge. We are trying to do that.

"We are not focusing too far ahead, we just focusing on what we can do in the next match and start ticking the things and start hoping things should click and we should move forward".

Talking about the upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 13, Bumrah said, "We are focusing on the next match and hopefully we get things in our favour and then we will take it forward".

With Bumrah confident about the next game, MI fans can surely have faith in their favourite team to turn the tables in their favour. They have done this miracle before and surely the side could do it yet again.