Virender Sehwag says THIS about Rohit Sharma after 'Vada Pav' tweet sparks outrage among MI fans

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lost three back-to-back games in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and are sitting in the ninth spot in the points table. They could have won their third game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, the onslaught by pacer Pat Cummins saw KKR chase 162 runs and win the clash in just 16 overs, clinching the contest by five wickets.

Soon after the game was completed, many had taken to Twitter to express how they felt about Mumbai's loss and Cummins' magnificent knock of 56* off 15 balls. However, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's tweet did not sit well with MI fans.

The 43-year-old had tweeted that it was one of the most insane displays of clean hitting from Cummins but simultaneously even took a dig at Mumbai for losing the game.

"Moonh se nivala cheen liya , sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane displays of clean hitting, 15-ball 56, Jeera Batti #MIvKKR," Sehwag had earlier tweeted.

The thing that triggered fans was the usage of 'vada pav,' a dish native to Mumbai. The tweet wasn’t welcomed by the 'Hitman's' fans and it drew criticism. Seeing the way how things are going, Sehwag replied to his own tweet to clarify and explain the reason for using 'Vada Pav' as a reference.

"The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city that thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo, I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys," he added to his 1st tweet.

Talking about the clash, Mumbai had a tight grip on the game against KKR, especially after they got rid of big man Andre Russell. However, the Australian Test captain Cummins was not a planned threat as he came out of nowhere and smacked 35 off a single over from Daniel Sams. In the process, he even equalled the fastest half-century record in IPL history, which is also held by KL Rahul.

As for KKR, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has reached the top of the points table after their third victory. The team has found different heroes in every game, and this time it was Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten innings along with Cummins to help win the clash.