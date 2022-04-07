After Daniel Sams faced Pat Cummins' onslaught to fastest 50, look at most expensive overs in IPL history

Let's have a look most expensive overs in IPL history:
There is just something about Australian pacer Pat Cummins when he comes to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Its like he forgets he is a bowler and does the job the opening batsmen should be doing. Just coming to the field and smashing half-centuries for fun.
Now he scripted a milestone in Pune after he slammed the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the IPL. The Aussie dasher had breached the 50-run mark off just 14 deliveries which helped him equal KL Rahul's feat.
Cummins, who is the top-ranked Test bowler at the moment, had stunned the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers with his brutal hitting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
His onslaught had helped his side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chase 162 runs and win the clash in just 16 overs, clinching the contest by five wickets. While Cummins created history, the bowler he smashed - mostly Daniel Sams - also etched his name in a list he would not want to be in.
1. Harshal Patel - RCB vs CSK - IPL 2021
Topping the list is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel. In the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the pacer was smashed for 37 runs in an over by Ravindra Jadeja.
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)
2. Prashanth Parameswaran - KTK vs RCB - IPL 2011
The now dysfunctional Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) player Prasanth Parameswaran was smashed by 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle for 37 runs in IPL 2011 in the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)
3. Daniel Sams - KKR vs MI - IPL 2022
Joining the list is now Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Daniel Sams who was smashed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lower-order batter Pat Cummins for 35 runs in IPL 2022.
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)
4. Parvinder Awana - KXIP vs CSK - IPL 2014
In IPL 2014, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) bowler Parvinder Awana was smashed for 33 runs in the sixth over of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 227-run chase in Mumbai.
(Pic courtesy: YouTube video grab)
5. Ravi Bopara - KXIP vs KKR - IPL 2010
Ravi Bopara, while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) was smashed for 33 runs in one over in IPL 2010 during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)
6. Rahul Sharma - PWI vs RCB - IPL 2012
In the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Pune Warriors India (PWI), a leg-spinner named Rahul Sharma was smashed around the park for 31 runs by Christopher Henry Gayle in 2012.
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)