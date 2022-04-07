After Daniel Sams faced Pat Cummins' onslaught to fastest 50, look at most expensive overs in IPL history

There is just something about Australian pacer Pat Cummins when he comes to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Its like he forgets he is a bowler and does the job the opening batsmen should be doing. Just coming to the field and smashing half-centuries for fun.

Now he scripted a milestone in Pune after he slammed the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the IPL. The Aussie dasher had breached the 50-run mark off just 14 deliveries which helped him equal KL Rahul's feat.

Cummins, who is the top-ranked Test bowler at the moment, had stunned the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers with his brutal hitting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

His onslaught had helped his side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chase 162 runs and win the clash in just 16 overs, clinching the contest by five wickets. While Cummins created history, the bowler he smashed - mostly Daniel Sams - also etched his name in a list he would not want to be in.

Let's have a look most expensive overs in IPL history: