IPL 2022: Not just KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, THESE cricketers could be future captains of Team Indian

A look at the top 5 Indian cricketers who could be good candidates to become Team Indian captains.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is surely a platform for young cricketers to showcase their talents and for experienced cricketers to regain their form and the 2022 season is doing just that.
Not only have fans seen the way Indian cricketers are performing, but keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind, they can already predict the squad that would be selected for the mega ICC event.
Not just that, the Indian team management is also looking for potential captaincy candidates who could take over once Rohit Sharma give up. While fans already know about BCCI keeping KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as potential players, there are these other cricketers who could also do the job well.
1. Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
One of the strongest contenders for this role is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer. The young batter has solved the No. 4 position problem that Indian batting faced for a while. Currently, in the IPL 2022 so far, KKR have played four games and won three of them, leading the points table.
(Photo: Shreyas Iyer Twitter)
2. Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals (DC)
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been part of the Indian setup for a time now. He has entertained fans be it behind his stumps commentary or with his hard-hitting style.
After taking over Delhi Capitals (DC) captaincy in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, the young lad had taken his franhice to greater heights. He has matured over the years and made sure he could start filling the void left by MS Dhoni.
Under his captaincy, Delhi is currently sitting in the seventh spot with one win after three games.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been leading the side for quite some time now, however, his place in the Indian team is never set.
He has proved on numerous occasions that he is capable of doing this role. The wicketkeeper-batter has shown the commitment and desire to win games for his team.
In the current 15th edition, RR sits in the fourth spot with two wins from three games.
4. Hardik Pandya - Gujarat Titians (GT)
One man who has surprised all with his captaincy is Hardik Pandya. When he was taken by Gujarat Titians (GT) and even made the skipper, not many believed him. However, the ever-smiling all-rounder shut down the critics with his captaincy.
In fact, under Pandya's captaincy, the side has not lost any game they have played in the IPL 2022 so far. They are currently sitting in the second spot after playing three games.
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was also impressed with the way Hardik has led the side. He said, "He is prepared to bowl with the new ball, he is prepared to bat at No.4. It tells you he is fit, he is very clear in his mind, and the space he is in now is brilliant. Right before this IPL, the question that was asked about a lot of young captains - the word was KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. Add Hardik Pandya. Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead a side," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya Twitter)
5. KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
KL Rahul has already started his journey as a skipper as he was given the reins in the South Africa tour. The Karnataka cricketer has the elegance and the class that is needed.
KL Rahul captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) and then was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the skipper. He stands right in the front when it comes to the Indian captaincy role.
In the IPL 2022 so far, his side is in the third spot with three wins from four games so far.
(Photo: KL Rahul Twitter)