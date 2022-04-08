IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah warned and Nitish Rana fined 10% match fee for level 1 offence

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a five-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday on the back of Pat Cummins's blistering 56 and Venkatesh Iyer's steady knock of 50 runs.

READ: IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's fiery 64 off 27 deliveries takes Punjab to 189/9

As per the notification, KKR's Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of the match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. In a statement released by IPL Governing Council, Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offense of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.