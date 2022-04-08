Search icon
IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah warned and Nitish Rana fined 10% match fee for level 1 offence

Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana were raprimented and latter fined 10% fir lever 1 offence after KKR vs MI game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a five-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday on the back of Pat Cummins's blistering 56 and Venkatesh Iyer's steady knock of 50 runs. 

As per the notification, KKR's Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of the match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. In a statement released by IPL Governing Council, Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offense of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.

