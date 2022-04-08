IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's fiery 64 off 27 deliveries takes Punjab to 189/9

After a slow start at the powerplay overs, Punjab Kings posted a target of 190 against Gujarat Titans in match 16 of the IPL.

Earlier today, Gujarat Titan's skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked Punjab kings to bat first. Punjab lost the wicket of their skipper, Mayank Agarwal, in the 2nd over of the game and soon they lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who was playing his 1st match of the season.

Liam Livingstone, who scored a half-century for Punjab Kings during his previous game, came out all guns blazing as he scored 64 runs in 27 deliveries before getting caught out by David Miller on Rashid Khan's delivery. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan had a partnership of 52 runs for the 3rd wicket and Shikhar Dhawan scored 35 runs for the team before getting out.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans in the 1st innings as he gave away just 22 runs during his spell and took 3 important wickets. It will be interesting to see now how Gujarat Titan will go about this run-chase.

