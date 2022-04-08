From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket superstars underperforming this year

A look at the Indian stars who have been underperforming so far.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kick-started with the usual bang and the most teams have played at least three games each, with having both low-scoring thrillers as well as mega run-chases.
With the venues restricted to only Maharashtra, teams known the venues are in a lot of favour of the batter, however, the bowlers have not shown to shy away from the condition.
While many expected names are performing to their full potential, many budding stars are also rising to the occasion. With two new teams also being introduced - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) - players are getting more game time.
However, sadly for certain players, these past weeks have been very poignant. Surely not calling them flops, but these stars, who will most likely be part of the Indian setup for the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Australia have not yet fired up.
1. Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
The new skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja has been in terrific form when it comes to international cricket and was in the same just before the IPL began.
However, things are not going in favour of the all-rounder as his side has lost all of their three games so far. About his form, In three games, he has scored just 43 runs with his highest being 26*. In the bowling department, he has taken just one wicket so far and has given away 80 runs.
(Pic courtesy: Chennai Super Kings Twitter)
2. Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians (MI)
Another champion team that has not been doing good is Mumbai Indians (MI). Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the side has also lost all three games they have played so far.
As for the 'Hitman', he has scored 54 runs so far with 41 being his highest.
(Pic courtesy: Rohit Sharma Instagram)
3. Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has seen his side lose two-game and win just one after playing three games so far. As for the skipper, he has scored 83 runs with 43 being his highest.
(Pic courtesy: BCCI)
4. Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is still in search of good form. In the three matches played so far, the former India captain has scored 58 runs, with 41* being his highest.
(Pic courtesy: Virat Kohli Twitter)
5. KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Debut IPL team Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has not been in his smashing form but is still scoring runs. In four games, he has scored 132 runs with 68 being the highest.
(Pic courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram)