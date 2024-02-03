Meet cricketer who used to sell panipuri to support himself, is now youngest opener to smash double century in India

This cricketer is now the fourth Indian left-handed batsman to score a double century in Test cricket. Vinod Kambli, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir were the previous three to achieve the feat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a significant feat on Saturday, becoming the youngest opener to score a double century in Test cricket on Indian soil at the age of 22 years and 37 days. This remarkable milestone was reached on Day 2 of the India-England Test in Visakhapatnam, with Jaiswal scoring 200 runs from 277 deliveries, including 18 fours and 7 sixes. It marked the first double century by an Indian batter since November 2019.

At the age of 12, Jaiswal left rural Uttar Pradesh for Mumbai to pursue cricket. He faced challenges, sleeping in tents and selling pani puri for pocket money. His journey took a turn when local coach Jwala Singh noticed him at Azad Maidan and became his mentor.

In October 2019, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a 50-overs domestic competition, Jaiswal showcased his talent with scores of 113, 22, 122, 203, and 60 not out. The following year, he played a crucial role in India's Under-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa, earning the Player of the Tournament title as the team finished runners-up. This success led to a significant IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals, signing for Rs 2.4 crore (about US$ 338,000).

While transitioning from dominating domestic and U-19 cricket to the higher levels posed challenges, Jaiswal's hard work and dedication paid off. Training at the Royals academy after Covid restrictions, he gained confidence. In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, he made three consecutive hundreds, contributing to Mumbai's journey to the final.

Remaining with the Royals for the 2022 season, Jaiswal formed a formidable opening partnership with Jos Buttler. In the 2023 IPL, he set a new record for the fastest fifty in the tournament's history, achieving it in just 13 balls.