Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

Ayesha Naseem, an 18-year-old cricketer from Pakistan, made a surprising announcement on Thursday that she would be retiring from all forms of cricket. This decision was motivated by her desire to live her life in accordance with the principles of Islam.

Ayesha had reached the pinnacle of her career and displayed immense potential to become one of Pakistan's most formidable big hitters. Consequently, her retirement has left cricket fans in Pakistan astounded. Ayesha formally communicated her decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

"I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem told PCB.

Ayesha made her international debut in 2020 and has since showcased her exceptional talent, accumulating over 400 runs from 34 international appearances. She has become an integral part of Pakistan's T20I team, and her skills were on full display during the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 held in February. With many esteemed cricketers approaching the twilight of their careers, Ayesha emerged as a promising star in Pakistan's women's cricket.

Regrettably, Pakistan's women's cricket team has not participated in any international matches since the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023. Ayesha's notable contributions were evident throughout the tournament, particularly in the group-stage game against India, where she delivered a memorable performance.

In that match, Ayesha exhibited her prowess by smashing an unbeaten 43 runs off just 25 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. Her exceptional innings propelled Pakistan to set a challenging target of 150 runs for India. However, despite Ayesha's remarkable efforts, the Women in Blue managed to achieve the formidable target with seven wickets to spare.

Ayesha has demonstrated exceptional performance in her cricket career, scoring an impressive total of 369 runs in 30 T20I matches. With an average of 18.45 and a remarkable strike rate of 128.12, she has proven to be a valuable asset to the team. Her most outstanding performance came against the India women's team.

In addition to her T20I achievements, Ayesha has also represented Pakistan in four ODIs, where she showcased her skills and contributed 33 runs to the team's success.

Ayesha Naseem's retirement has left a substantial void in the realm of women's cricket in Pakistan. Her remarkable talent for effortlessly smashing boundaries, coupled with her aggressive approach to the game, made her an invaluable asset to the team. The impact of her departure will undoubtedly be deeply felt by the cricketing fraternity in Pakistan, as well as by fans worldwide.

