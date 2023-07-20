Meet Manav Suthar, India star who outfoxed Pakistan A batters with vicious spin in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Manav emerged as the top wicket-taker for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, securing an impressive tally of 39 wickets across six games.

Manav Suthar showcased his exceptional talent as he emerged as the standout performer for India A in their ACC Emerging Asia Cup clash against Pakistan A in Colombo on Wednesday. With his remarkable bowling skills, Manav proved to be a formidable force, claiming three crucial wickets. His spin variations were particularly menacing, and two of his dismissals were a testament to his brilliance.

The first victim of Manav's artistry was Kamran Ghulam, who was left dumbfounded by a spinning delivery and subsequently stumped. Haseebullah Khan also fell prey to Manav's vicious spin, as the ball crashed into his middle stump, leaving him utterly defeated. Not stopping there, Manav also managed to dismiss Pakistan A skipper, Mohammad Haris, further solidifying his dominance on the field.

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, this young spinner has already made waves in the cricketing world. Prior to his inclusion in the India A squad, Manav had already caught the attention of selectors, earning a spot in the Central Zone squad for the prestigious Duleep Trophy. His selection for India A did not come as a surprise, as the 20-year-old had left an indelible mark by claiming an impressive tally of 39 wickets in just six Ranji Trophy matches.

"Somewhere I was expecting my name in the squad as I did well in the last domestic season. I was the highest wicket-taker in the Central Zone and that made me a contender for both Duleep Trophy and India A. I am very happy now and can't express my feelings in words,” Manav told Times of India.

The spinner remained unsold during last year's IPL auction, which left him feeling disappointed. However, his coach reminded him of the importance of setting his sights on playing for the Indian national team, rather than any specific IPL franchise.

"Missing out in the IPL was a mini heartbreak. But I have now forgotten about it as I have earned these two opportunities now. I will ensure I deliver whenever I get a chance in the playing XI," he said.

In addition to his exceptional spin bowling skills, Manav has also gained recognition for his remarkable batting abilities. In recent times, he has played a pivotal role for the Rajasthan team, delivering crucial performances that have truly showcased his all-round talent.

Manav's father, Jagdeesh Suthar, a physical education teacher at a private school in Sri Ganganagar, was the first to recognize the exceptional potential in his son.

“He was very athletic from a very young age. I noticed that he was more keen towards cricket. He would bowl for hours with a tennis ball inside the house. It was a one step bowling. I think he was 11, when I took him to the academy and he has lived up to my expectations. I wanted him to excel in sport; I am glad that he is doing well,” says Jagadeesh.

