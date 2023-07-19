Headlines

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Sai Sudharsan displayed an exceptional performance by scoring an unbeaten century, amassing an impressive 104 runs off 110 balls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Sai Sudharsan delivered a truly remarkable performance in Match 12 of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, arguably the most crucial innings of his career. The talented middle-order batsman from Chennai displayed his exceptional skills by smashing an impressive 104 runs. His contribution played a pivotal role in India A's successful chase of a modest target of 205, achieved in a mere 36.4 overs.

Sudharsan's consistent exhibition of batting prowess in domestic cricket has garnered widespread attention from both fans and critics alike. His remarkable displays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the past two years have significantly elevated his reputation. However, this season witnessed Sudharsan reaching new heights as he delivered a majestic knock of 96 runs against the formidable Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. This outstanding performance further solidified his standing in the highly competitive Indian cricket circuit.

Sudharsan's exceptional batting skills have consistently captivated audiences, leaving them in awe of his talent. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it matters most has earned him well-deserved recognition. With each match, Sudharsan continues to prove his mettle and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket.

Who is Sai Sudharsan?

Bharadwaj Sai Sudharsan, professionally known as Sai Sudarshan, is an accomplished Indian cricketer. Born on October 15, 2001, Sudarshan has made a name for himself in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He proudly represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and showcases his exceptional skills as a member of the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Sudharsan embarked on his Twenty20 journey on 4 November 2021, representing Tamil Nadu in the prestigious 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Displaying his prowess, he further showcased his skills in the List A format on 8 December 2021, once again donning the Tamil Nadu jersey in the highly anticipated 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The year 2022 brought forth a significant turning point in Sudharsan's career as he was acquired by the Gujarat Titans during the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. His exceptional performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) caught the attention of the IPL team selectors, ultimately leading to his inclusion in the squad.

In April 2022, Sudharsan seized the opportunity to make his IPL debut, replacing the injured Vijay Shankar. This marked a momentous occasion in his cricketing journey, as he stepped onto the grand stage of the IPL, showcasing his skills and determination.

Sudharsan's passion for cricket runs in his blood, with his father having represented India as an athlete in the South Asian Games held in Dhaka. Additionally, his mother has excelled in the sporting arena, having been a state-level volleyball player. This rich sporting heritage has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping Sudharsan's career and instilling in him a deep love for the game.

The 2023 IPL season witnessed Sudharsan's remarkable performance, as he amassed an impressive total of 362 runs, boasting an average of 51.71. His exceptional talent was further highlighted in the IPL final, where he showcased his mettle by scoring a commendable 96 runs. However, despite his valiant efforts, the Titans unfortunately fell short, resulting in a loss for the team.

READ| 'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

