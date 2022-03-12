Mayank Agarwal gets run-out on no-ball, leaves netizens shocked - WATCH

Mayank Agarwal didn't have the best of starts in the second Test against Sri Lanka. Having won the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bat first, however, Mayank was caught napping as he tried to look for a run, but in fact, he got dismissed on a no-ball in the first session itself.

There was confusion all around as Mayank tried to tackle a good length delivery from Praveen Jayawickrama in the second over of the Indian innings. The bowler swung out in appeal, but the Indian batsman for some reason ran towards the non-striker's end.

With plenty of Sri Lankan fielders around, Rohit, who stood at the non-striker's end did start running but realized momentarily that it was in vain.

The visiting team continued their appeals for an LBW, and the wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella removed the bails off the wicket, thereby dismissing Mayank. In the meantime, they also signalled for a review, and instead, the umpire signalled for a no-ball.

Since Mayank was dismissed via run-out he had to walk back to the dugout, which left netizens shocked over the comedy of errors.

Here's how netizens reacted to Mayank Agarwal's dismissal:

Comedy of errors.. Mayank Agarwal run out off a no ball… looking for the non-existence run! #INDvsSL #PinkBall March 12, 2022

Mayank run out on a no ball, this is the PBKS captaincy curse — (@awkdipti) March 12, 2022

What Mayank did was so stupid. What Dickwella did was almost stupider. — (@closedmikeeagle) March 12, 2022

Mayank Agarwal, when he realized it was "No Run" pic.twitter.com/xaTTU7TpHY — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 12, 2022

Mayank Agarwal run out on no ball

My reaction right now #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rO0RhpFduS — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) March 12, 2022

After Mayank's dismissal, Hanuma Vihari joined Rohit in the middle, but the Indian skipper was dismissed later on 15 runs thanks to some good work from the Sri Lankan side.

India were reduced to 53/2 at the time of writing, with Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli looking to rebuild for the home side.