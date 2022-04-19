WATCH: With Athiya Shetty in attendance, KL Rahul takes brilliant diving catch vs RCB

Athiya Shetty was spotted in the stands as KL Rahul took a brilliant catch vs RCB

KL Rahul must be loving life at the moment. The 29-year-old scored a brilliant century in Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) 18-run win over Mumbai Indians lately and against his former side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, he produced a brilliant fielding effort to dismiss Anuj Rawat.

Standing near mid-on, Rahul dived full-length towards his front to collect a catch after Rawat had fluffed a shot off Dushmantha Chameera's full-length delivery.

From the looks of it, the catch appeared contentious and even the on-field umpires opted to take a second look at it, but much to KL Rahul's relief, the third-umpire ruled that the ball had landed into his arms first, as it appeared close to the ground.

READ| LSG vs RCB: Watch Virat Kohli dismissed on golden duck, unhappy netizens say 'World Cup me kya hoga?'

The LSG skipper appeared pumped up and he was ecstatic after having completed an athletic diving catch to provide his side with an early breakthrough.

Netizens meanwhile also noticed that KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty was also in attendance at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, where the match between RCB and LSG took place.

Moreover, this wasn't the first time, that Athiya was seen supporting her rumoured beau from the stands, as earlier, her father Suniel Shetty and their family also came to watch another match of the Lucknow Super Giants.

READ| IPL 2022: Athiya Shetty, father Suniel Shetty spotted supporting KL Rahul's LSG, pics go viral

You can watch KL Rahul's diving catch to dismiss Anuj Rawat here.

Talking about the match, RCB got off to the worst start possible, as they lost Anuj Rawat in the fifth ball of the first over itself. The youngster had only scored 4 runs and was sent back to the dugout.

READ| 'Virat's sledging was on another level': Suryakumar Yadav recalls faceoff with Kohli in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli meanwhile was also dismissed for a golden duck, and after his dismissal, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack Lucknow, but Krunal Pandya was able to get rid of Maxwell after 23 runs.

At the time of writing, RCB had scored 100/4 after the end of 12 overs.