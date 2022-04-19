LSG vs RCB: Watch Virat Kohli dismissed on golden duck, unhappy netizens say 'World Cup me kya hoga?'

Virat Kohli dismissed on golden duck versus LSG

For the past couple of years, Virat Kohli has failed to score his much-awaited 71st century. The 33-year-old's barren spell continued on Tuesday, as he succumbed to a golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Kohli came out to bat after Anuj Rawat was dismissed early on, as Lucknow skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Facing his very first ball, Kohli was dismissed as he could only direct a short-pitched ball from Dushmantha Chameera towards Deepak Hooda standing at gully.

Kohli himself couldn't believe it and was seen giving away a wry smile, as his struggles with the bat continued.

Netizens meanwhile weren't happy with Kohli's performance, many of them wondering about India's chances at the World Cup if the struggles of one of the most experienced players in the dressing room continue.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Virat Kohli is not in India's best XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup based on his form. That's heartbreaking to say a big Virat Kohli fan.

#VirtKohli can’t buy a run and #dineshkarthik can’t do a thing wrong.

Form can do strange things…#IPL — Samiullah Beigh (@Beighsami) April 19, 2022

Virat Kohli



Nobody's work has been affected due to COVID to the extent it has affected the form of Virat Kohli.

Could have never imagined that he would struggle in such a way when he would be 33 y/o.



Please come back champ. We need the prime VK for World Cup later this year. pic.twitter.com/nxPj4qBT0R April 19, 2022

Talking about the match, RCB got off to the worst start possible, as they lost Anuj Rawat in the fifth ball of the first over itself. The youngster had only scored 4 runs and was sent back to the dugout. After Kohli's golden duck, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack Lucknow, but Krunal Pandya was able to get rid of Maxwell after 23 runs.

At the time of writing, RCB had managed to score 47/3 after the end of six overs.