IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar backs Dinesh Karthik to play finisher's role for India at T20 World Cup 2022

DK has been in sublimed form for RCB this IPL

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is capable of changing the complexion of the game in IPL 2022 with his batting exploits.

Karthik has been finishing games for his franchise in the ongoing season and the former Indian captain backed the senior Indian cricketer to do the same for the national side during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "Of course, he'll be the RCB player to watch out for in the game against Lucknow. He's just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He's doing it for his team."

"He said he wants to be a part of the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. So what I am saying is don't look at his age, just look at what he's producing. He's doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the World Cup."

Earlier, after playing yet another crucial knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, the veteran wicket-keeper batter had admitted that he wants to be part of the Indian team once again, with the World Cup beckoning.

Having scored 66 runs in 34 balls for RCB, helping them beat DC by 16 runs, Karthik won the man of the match award and revealed his 'long-term' goal.

"I must admit that I have a bigger goal. I have been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I have been trying everything to be a part of the Indian team," stated DK.

On Tuesday evening, Dr. DY Patil Stadium will play host to another swashbuckling contest of the willow and the leather as the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be squaring off with the Lucknow Super Giants. All eyes will be on Dinesh Karthik who continues to win games all by himself for RCB.

