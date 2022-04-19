'Virat's sledging was on another level': Suryakumar Yadav recalls faceoff with Kohli in IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's stare-off in IPL 2020

While Mumbai Indians (MI) have struggled in both bowling and batting departments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season so far, there's one player who has been consistent with the runs for them, and that's Suryakumar Yadav.

Ever since making his debut for India, the 31-year-old has been impressive, in the lead up to the IPL. He missed a couple of games for Mumbai as well, but since returning to full fitness, Yadav has been among the runs consistently.

In a recent interview, Suryakumar Yadav recalled one of his infamous face-offs with Virat Kohli, back in the IPL 2020 season.

Surya played a crucial inning for RCB against MI in that game. During his unbeaten 79-run knock, there was a time when he struck the ball towards a pumped up Virat Kohli who after collecting the ball walked towards Yadav instead of backing off.

They then had a stare-off which got everyone talking and even after that Kohli continued to sledge Yadav who was playing a finisher's knock for his side.

Recalling the incident on the popular YouTube show Breakfast with Champions, Suryakumar revealed that he was dead scared on the inside while the stare off happened.

"He has a unique style, his energy is of a different level on the ground. That game was so important for both the teams. His sledging was on another level in that match. And I was focused that come what may, I have to win the match for the team, without speaking anything," stated the right-handed batter.

Suryakumar Yadav continued, "I was dead scared inside as he walked towards me, both of us were eating chewing gums. There was a voice from inside that was telling me - come what may, you don't have to utter a word, it's a matter of 10 seconds, the next over will begin."

"My bat fell that time, that helped me, I did not see him till the time the match was over. I was looking down and batting and we have not even discussed the incident ever outside the pitch," he revealed.