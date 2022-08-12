Laal Singh Chaddha: Monty Panesar urges boycott of Aamir Khan starrer, calls it 'disgraceful'

Monty Panesar calls for Laal Singh Chaddha boycott

Former England off-spinner Monty Panesar has called for Aamir Khan's latest flick Laal Singh Chaddha to be boycotted while deeming the movie 'disrespectful' and 'disgraceful'. Panesar feels that the portrayal of Sikhs in the film shows the religion and the Indian Armed forces in a bad light.

The 40-year-old revealed how in the film 'Forrest Gump' which is the inspiration behind 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the US was looking for low-IQ men for the Vietnam War.

This, however, wasn't the case for the Indian Army, and therefore, Panesar feels that the movie is disrespectful towards both the Sikh community and the Indian Armed Forces.

Panesar urged for the Aamir Khan starrer to be boycotted for the aforementioned reasons.

"Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful," he tweeted.

Aamir plays a moron in Lal Singh Chadda .......

Forrest Gump was a moron too !!

Disrespectful. Disgraceful.#BoycottLalSinghChadda#BoycottLaalsingh pic.twitter.com/hpq8qvpbdi August 10, 2022

The Englishman would then go on to put out a tweet about the number of honours won by Sikhs who have served the Indian Army.

"1 Padma Vibhushan, 1 Padma Bhushan, 21 Indian Order of Merits, 14 Victoria Crosses, 2 Param Vir Chakras, 4 Ashoka Chakras, 8 Maha Vir Chakras, 24 Kirti Chakras, 64 Vir Chakras, 55 Shaurya Chakras, 375 Sena Medals," Panesar tweeted.

Even before the movie's release, the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend has been going pretty viral, owing to Aamir's previous comments about the portrayal of the Hindu religion in his movie PK.