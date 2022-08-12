IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in Belfast

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Ireland have taken a 2-0 lead in their ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan and the two sides come face to face yet again for the series decider on Friday, August 12.

Ireland had won the first and second T20Is, the first match resulted in a 7-wicket win, while the hosts won the second T20I by 5 wickets.

Andrew Balbirnie's side will be looking to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, while is now or never for Afghanistan.

Captain Mohammad Nabi will have to rally his forces as they face an uphill task to turn out the series' outcome, but Afghanistan certainly have the potential to pull off a spectacle.

READ| IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in Belfast

When and what time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match start?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played on August 12 (Friday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match take place?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place at the Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Which channel will telecast Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match in India?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will not be aired on tv channels in India.

READ| Arjun Tendulkar switches allegiance to Goa after leaving Mumbai, due to THIS reason

How to watch the live streaming of Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match​ in India?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.