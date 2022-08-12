WI vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Kingston

West Indies

West Indies take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday, hoping to stage a comeback after having lost the previous fixture by 13 runs.

Skipper Kane Williamson led the way for the Kiwis as he scored 47 off just 33 balls, while Devon Conway also contributed 43 in 29 deliveries. Having won the toss and choosing to bowl first, the hosts were given a target of 186 runs to chase, but they fell agonisingly short of the required total.

West Indies could only muster up 172 runs in their respective 20 overs, with Shamarh Brooks' 42-run knock couldn't inspire his side to a victory. The Caribbean side already tasted back-to-back defeats against India in ODI and T20I, and they face another stern test in New Zealand, and Nicholas Pooran's side will be hoping to put their best foot forward.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs New Zealand - 2nd T20I

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

West Indies vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Mayers, Devon Conway (c)

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham (vc), Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

WI vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match Details

The match begins at 12:00 AM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Friday, August 12. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.