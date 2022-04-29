KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS plans to build a cricket stadium in Los Angeles, USA

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan revealed his plans of building a new stadium in LA

In a huge development on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders announced that they will be building a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in USA's Los Angeles, in partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC).

According to a press release from the two-time IPL champs, the development would see internationally renowned architects HKS design an arena, which will be backed by a multi-million dollar investment, in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area of the renowned city.

As per a statement from the co-owner of the franchise, Shah Rukh Khan - who also owns a stake in Caribbean Premier League side Trinbago Knight Riders - confirmed the development, and sounded optimistic about the same.

"Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well-aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket," read the statement from SRK.

UPDATE: @MLCricket and the Knight Riders Group are joining hands to build a world class cricket venue in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area in #USA.

It further continued, "Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas."

With the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup slated to be co-hosted in the United States and West Indies, there's a massive growth of potential for the gentleman's game across the Atlantic Ocean.

SRK and the KKR brand are thus looking to tap into that potential, with their plans to come up with an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited pitch in Los Angeles, which would allow the venue to host the highest level of matches in world cricket.

KKR's plans include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, and field lighting, among other amenities.