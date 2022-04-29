IPL 2022: KL Rahul takes stunning catch to dismiss his best friend Mayank Agarwal, video goes viral

KL Rahul took a brilliant catch to dismiss his best friend Mayank Agarwal

Lucknow Super Giants faced off against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune, and the pre-match was dominated by the friendship of the two skippers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Two childhood friends who grew up dreaming about playing for India, but as fate would have it, the two of them came face to face in opposite ranks as their teams squared off on Friday.

Knowing each other's weaknesses really well, as they grew up playing with each other, both Rahul and Mayank had a hand in each other's dismissal. While it was Mayank who handed the ball to Kagiso Rabada who helped PBKS get rid of Rahul early, the LSG skipper was on hand to take Mayank's catch.

April 29 was the first time when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal came face to face as captains of two opposing teams, and the day indeed proved to be historic for both of them.

While credit must go to Rabada for the ball which took a nick off Rahul's bat and went straight into the keeper's gloves, Mayank's shot appeared to be well-timed however, his childhood friend showed excellent athleticism as he timed his jump to perfection to grab the ball out of thin air.

The LSG skipper was stationed at mid-off and he shuffled towards his left and took a leap to grab a stunning catch after it appeared that Mayank had timed the shot well, but it lacked elevation.

Take a look at KL Rahul's catch to dismiss his best friend Mayank Agarwal:

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and chose to field first, and Lucknow Super Giants got off to a good start despite losing skipper KL Agarwal early.

Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) forged a brilliant partnership with Deepak Hooda (34 of 28), although, once De Kock was sent back to the dugout, LSG suffered a batting collapse of sorts, as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Courtesy of some late big-hitting from their tail-enders, LSG were able to rack up a score of 153/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings were at 92/4 after 13 overs.