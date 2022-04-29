IPL 2022: Netizens laud Quinton de Kock, compare him to Sachin Tendulkar after show of sportsmanship

Quinton de Kock's sportsmanship was appreciated by Sandeep Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants faced off against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday and during the match, Quinton de Kock grabbed eyeballs after his excellent display of sportsmanship.

The South African batter was given not out by the on-field umpire, but De Kock himself started to walk towards the pavilion, and his sportsmanship earned his plaudits from all quarters.

Some users on Twitter ever compared De Kock to Sachin Tendulkar, who often used to simply walk away if the ball had edged off his bat, and was an exemplary model of sportsmanship, renowned for his honest nature.

READ| IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

De Kock had forged a much-needed partnership with Deepak Hooda, as they helped Lucknow Super Giants near the 100-run mark after skipper KL Rahul had departed early, falling prey to quick-witted bowling from Kagiso Rabada.

In the 13th over of LSG's inning, De Kock faced off against Sandeep Sharma. The latter delivered a short and outside off delivery, which the former slashed but the ball took a nick off De Kock's bat, and he walked away instantly.

The on-field umpire wasn't too sure, but the South African batter gave an excellent display of honesty, which earned him comparisons with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself!

READ| IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs PBKS three members of Lucknow contingent injured in road accident

Here's how netizens reacted to Quinton de Kock's gesture:

#CBLiveBlog

Great Sportsman Spirit From Quinton de kock But In the end one must A brilliant Knock On Difficult Wicket 46 Crucial Runs for LSG



#TATAIPL #IPL2022#cricket22 #CricbuzzLive

Attention Plz Mr IPL R Any one @45RohiRat18Fan @3lok_cricketfan — King khan (@Kingkha05301776) April 29, 2022

Really great sportsmanship from Quinton de Kock. Umpire not given out but he knows got inside edge and he walks backs to the pavillion. Even Sandeep Sharma appreciates this and pat on Quinton de Kock's shoulder. #LSGvsPBKS #KLRahul #dekock pic.twitter.com/qHnpND1PTx — PrabuDS(@dsthala25) April 29, 2022

Given Not Out but still Quinton de Kock walks, that's the Mumbai Indians effect since he has spent a lot of time with Sachin Tendulkar #LSGvsPBKS — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) April 29, 2022

The warm feeling as a spectator when someone walks when they know they’ve nicked the ball will never grow old; shows it’s more than just a competition of bat and ball #spiritofthegame #IPL2022 #quintondekock — Sukanya (@Sukanya_C_) April 29, 2022

Quinton De Kock does a Tendulkar!#IPL2022 April 29, 2022

Talking about the match between LSG and PBKS, after De Kock's dismissal, Lucknow fell apart completely, as they were reduced to 118/6, after the end of 18 overs, while De Kock was dismissed at 98/2.

For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada starred for his side, with three wickets to his name.