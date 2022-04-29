IPL 2022: Jonny Bairstow's epic throw goes viral, catches Deepak Hooda by surprise

Jonny Bairstow inflicted a brilliant run-out from near the boundary

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season continues to move towards the business end of the campaign, fans are getting to witness epic moments in games. Punjab Kings batsman Jonny Bairstow gave the fans a glimpse of his excellent athleticism with a direct throw from near the boundary ropes which caught out Deepak Hooda.

The incident took place on the 3rd ball of the 14th over of Lucknow Super Giants' inning, as they faced off against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Bairstow was stationed near the deep square leg boundary when Deepak Hooda tried to steal two runs, but the English wicket-keeper was too quick for Hooda.

The Indian all-rounder appeared to slow down as he tried to go for the second run but little did he know that Bairstow had already collected the ball and much to everyone's surprise, the latter produced a direct hit straight from the deep square leg boundary.

Krunal Pandya had hit the ball towards the on-side, but it ended up being the final act of Hooda's inning, which was cut short by a bulls-eye throw from Bairstow.

Ever since Bairstow inflicted the direct hit his dismissal has since gone viral on social media.

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and chose to field first, and Lucknow Super Giants got off to a good start despite losing skipper KL Agarwal early.

Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) forged a brilliant partnership with Deepak Hooda (34 of 28), although, once De Kock was sent back to the dugout, LSG suffered a batting collapse of sorts, as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Courtesy of some late big-hitting from their tail-enders, LSG were able to rack up a score of 153/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings were 46/1 after the first six overs.