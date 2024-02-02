Twitter
Kevin Pietersen reflects on Rohit Sharma's 'lazy' approach following his underwhelming performance in Vizag

Rohit was dismissed for just 14 runs off 41 deliveries in the first innings, failing to hit a single boundary.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to make a significant impact in the second Test against England. He was dismissed for just 14 runs off 41 deliveries in the first innings, failing to hit a single boundary during his time at the crease. The debutant Shoaib Bashir was responsible for Sharma's dismissal.

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed his disappointment with Sharma's performance, suggesting that the Indian captain would be regretting his missed opportunity. Pietersen also noted that the pitch had favorable conditions for batting, but Sharma was unable to capitalize on them.

“It doesn't matter who you get out to, you can get out to anybody. I think he'd be kicking himself because there were plenty of runs to be had here. On this wicket, against a very young and inexperienced bowling attack, he will be looking at his dismissal and thinking, 'How on earth did I get myself out here?'” Pietersen told JioCinema. 

Furthermore, Kevin Pietersen expressed his opinion that Rohit's dismissal in the second Test was a result of a lack of urgency in his shot, deeming it rather lazy. It is important to highlight that Rohit managed to score a total of 63 runs in both innings of the first Test, but only achieved 14 runs on Day 1 of the second Test. As the second innings approaches, the experienced batsman will undoubtedly make every effort to improve his performance.

“That (the dismissal) was quite lazy. Yes, it is instinctive to knock the ball towards the leg side. But there was no urgency in what led to the dismissal. There was no urgency to try and get off the strike. These guys are expansive from ball one in T20 cricket, they play so beautifully. We have not seen huge spin, massive bounce, or anything that should pose any fear in the batter's mind,” Pietersen said.

